'Emotional for 1st time in my life': PM Modi's special audio message ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (LISTEN)

In a 10-minute audio message shared on X ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, PM Narendra Modi articulated, "I am emotional. For the first time in my life, I am experiencing such feelings."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday initiated an 11-day series of rituals, which involve adhering to "strict vows and sacrifice," in anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Expressing his sentiments in a special message to the nation, he conveyed a deep sense of emotion and being overwhelmed.

In a 10-minute audio message shared on X, PM Modi articulated, "I am emotional. For the first time in my life, I am experiencing such feelings." He considers it a stroke of good fortune to partake in the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, describing this event as a "historic and sacred moment" where he has been chosen by God to represent all Indians.

Also read: PM Modi starts special 11-day fasting ritual leading up to Pran Pratishtha

To prepare for this significant occasion, the Prime Minister emphasized his commitment to following strict guidelines outlined in scriptures and as directed by revered saints.

"As our scriptures say, for the yajna (sacrifice) of God, for worship, we must awaken the divine consciousness within ourselves. For this, the scriptures prescribe vows and strict rules that need to be followed before the consecration. Therefore, following the guidance I have received from saints on this spiritual journey... They have suggested the principles of conduct (yam-niyam), and I am starting a special observance of 11 days from today," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary today, deeming it a "joyous coincidence." Additionally, he highlighted the birth anniversary of Jijabai, Chhatrapati Shivaji's mother, drawing a personal connection by reminiscing about his own mother.

Encouraging interaction, PM Modi urged Indians to connect with him through his Namo app and sought their blessings on this special occasion.

"Even though I want to, I cannot capture the depth, vastness, and intensity of it in words. You can understand my state. The dream that many generations have cherished for years, I am fortunate to be present at its fulfilment. The Lord has made me a representative of all Indians. I am just an instrument. This is a huge responsibility," said the Prime Minister.

"I seek blessing from people."

PM Modi's special message was shared in the midst of heightened political tensions surrounding the Ram Temple event, with the ruling BJP criticizing opposition parties, including the Congress, for their absence from the January 22 ceremony.

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Shankaracharyas will come for darshan of Ram Lalla at an opportune time'