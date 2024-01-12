Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Nation First, Business Later': EaseMyTrip's WhatsApp message amid India-Maldives row goes viral

    India and the Maldives, traditionally close partners, have recently experienced a strain in their relationship due derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. EaseMyTrip, specifically, has been pretty vocal on the issue. Take a look at the viral WhatsApp post.

    Nation First Business Later EaseMyTrip WhatsApp message amid India Maldives row goes viral gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    The Maldivian lawmakers' disparaging statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media have caused a rift in relations between India and the Maldives. As a result, reservations for hotels and flights have been cancelled. The travel company EaseMyTrip is providing exclusive discount codes for travel within India and has halted all reservations for travel to the Maldives.

    In particular, EaseMyTrip has spoken out a lot about this issue. Recently, it provided exclusive travel discount vouchers, and it has started sending WhatsApp messages.

    According to the travel firm, "nation first, business later" is its motto. It went on to say that people's social media support in this area is a manifestation of their common love for the country. Additionally, the business asked customers to "stay united in this journey."

    Also Read | 'Emotional for 1st time in my life': PM Modi's special audio message ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (LISTEN)

    The company, in the viral post, said: "Being second largest and proudly home-grown travel company, EaseMyTrip is deeply committed to the dignity of its nation."

    "We have taken a stand in response to the recent inappropriate and unprovoked remarks by multiple Maldivian ministers about India, its citizens and our Hon'ble PM," the company that has gotten onto the 'Boycott Maldives' trend further explained. 

    Nation First Business Later EaseMyTrip WhatsApp message amid India Maldives row goes viral gcw

    Meanwhile, the company thanked its users for the support on social media and urged that everyone remain 'united' in this journey.

    Recently, the CEO of EaseMyTrip Nishant Pitti shared a post on X (previously Twitter) that has codes that travellers can use to avail discounts. “Now use discount codes NATIONFIRST or BHARATFIRST at EaseMyTrip to avail better discounts,” he added in a post.

    EaseMyTrip was among the first firms to halt all airline and hotel bookings for Maldives.

    The island nation in the Indian Ocean region is facing a strong backlash from many here after three of their ministers made disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he posted pictures from his two-day visit to Lakshadweep.

     

    Also read: PM Modi starts special 11-day fasting ritual leading up to Pran Pratishtha

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
