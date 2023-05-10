PM Modi in Rajasthan, hits out at Karnataka Congress over Sudan evacuations; check details

PM Modi was referring to a series of tweets by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had flagged the situation of the tribals stranded in the war-torn nation last month. At the time, foreign minister S Jaishankar had hit back at the senior Congress leader, alleging it was "grossly irresponsible" of him to politicize their situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 10) slammed Karnataka Congress from Rajasthan and accused them of politicising the plight of a group of Karnataka tribals in Sudan. Addressing a programme in Rajasthan, PM Modi said the Congress had put the lives of Karnataka's Hakki Pikki tribals "in danger".

PM Modi was referring to a series of tweets by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had flagged the situation of the tribals stranded in the war-torn nation last month. At the time, foreign minister S Jaishankar had hit back at the senior Congress leader, alleging it was "grossly irresponsible" of him to politicize their situation.

Will India ban diesel vehicles soon? Here's what Centre has to say

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Sirhoi district, PM Modi said, "The BJP government was trying to get them out of Sudan, but the Congress started making noise here".

"We had to bring them out quietly but the Congressmen made their faces public and by making such mistakes, they put the lives of these people in danger," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that the Congress was waiting for something untoward to happen, so they could "grab Modi's collar" and play politics in Karnataka. But the party, he added, "forgot one thing". "I think the Congress has not understood Modi yet. Congress people should know this is Modi, who can cross any limit to protect every single Indian who is in trouble," he added.

Karnataka Election 2023: After casting his vote, DK Shivakumar enjoys riding autorickshaw in Kanakapura

Earlier, the Congress had accused the Centre of inaction. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said, "It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge (Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, EAM Jaishankar, and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai) to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return."