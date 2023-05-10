Karnataka Election 2023: After casting his vote, DK Shivakumar enjoys riding autorickshaw in Kanakapura

Voting is underway in poll-bound Karnataka. Amid this, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar was spotted driving an auto rickshaw after casting his vote in the high stakes assembly elections today.

Photo Credit: Twitter

The Congress chief drove the three-wheeler in his constituency - Kanakapura - as a woman sat next to him during the ride.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Some party workers were also seen sitting in the backseat, while several others walked along the rickshaw, with DK Shivakumar in the driver's seat.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Last week, the Congress leader had said that the party would get a comfortable majority in the assembly polls and that he would abide by whatever the party decides on the issue of chief ministership.

Photo Credit: Twitter

"We will form government in Karnataka in 2023 and in the country in 2024," the Congress leader said.

Photo Credit: Twitter