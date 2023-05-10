Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: After casting his vote, DK Shivakumar enjoys riding autorickshaw in Kanakapura

    First Published May 10, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Voting is underway in poll-bound Karnataka. Amid this, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar was spotted driving an auto rickshaw after casting his vote in the high stakes assembly elections today.

    article_image1

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    The Congress chief drove the three-wheeler in his constituency - Kanakapura - as a woman sat next to him during the ride. 

    article_image2

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    Some party workers were also seen sitting in the backseat, while several others walked along the rickshaw, with DK Shivakumar in the driver's seat.

    article_image3

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    Last week, the Congress leader had said that the party would get a comfortable majority in the assembly polls and that he would abide by whatever the party decides on the issue of chief ministership.

    article_image4

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    "We will form government in Karnataka in 2023 and in the country in 2024," the Congress leader said.

    article_image5

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    Voting is being held for Karnataka assembly polls today in what is being seen as a triangular contest. The BJP is hoping for another straight term, the Congress is banking on the revolving door trend.

