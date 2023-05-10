Karnataka Election 2023: After casting his vote, DK Shivakumar enjoys riding autorickshaw in Kanakapura
Voting is underway in poll-bound Karnataka. Amid this, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar was spotted driving an auto rickshaw after casting his vote in the high stakes assembly elections today.
The Congress chief drove the three-wheeler in his constituency - Kanakapura - as a woman sat next to him during the ride.
Some party workers were also seen sitting in the backseat, while several others walked along the rickshaw, with DK Shivakumar in the driver's seat.
Last week, the Congress leader had said that the party would get a comfortable majority in the assembly polls and that he would abide by whatever the party decides on the issue of chief ministership.
"We will form government in Karnataka in 2023 and in the country in 2024," the Congress leader said.
Voting is being held for Karnataka assembly polls today in what is being seen as a triangular contest. The BJP is hoping for another straight term, the Congress is banking on the revolving door trend.