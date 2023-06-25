Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi visits 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque renovated with Dawoodi Bohra community's help

    The mosque, that is one of the holiest sites for Egyptian Muslims, is situated on the eastern side of al-Mu'izz street in the centre of Cairo, underwent extensive renovation over several years. It is reportedly said that the Dawoodi Bohras Ismaili Shiite sect donated approximately 85 million in local currency for the mosque which is an important cultural site for the community in Cairo.

    PM Modi in Egypt, visits 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque AJR
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 25) visited Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, Egypt. Al-Hakim bi Amr Allah is an 11th-century mosque that was repaired with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community which is said to be a significant loyal vote base of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India.

    The mosque is an important cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community in Cairo. Right after the US, PM Modi had set off to Egypt. Amid a number of important engagements to strengthen diplomatic relations and bilateral ties between both countries, the PM visited the iconic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo.

    The mosque, that is one of the holiest sites for Egyptian Muslims, is situated on the eastern side of al-Mu'izz street in the centre of Cairo, underwent extensive renovation over several years.

    It is reportedly said that the Dawoodi Bohras Ismaili Shiite sect donated approximately 85 million in local currency for the mosque which is an important cultural site for the community in Cairo.

    In February this year, it was reopened to the public. Reports stated that presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady as lauding Mufaddal Saifuddin, the Sultan of the Indian Bohra community and the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq, their spiritual leader, for significant contributions to the renovation and restoration of several shrines and historic mosques in Egypt.

    PM Modi is seen having a long-standing association with the Bohra community so his visit to the mosque holds significance for the latter. On the PM's visit, a Twitter page of the community talked about the significance of the mosque.

