    'Opposite to values of our Constitution': PM Modi, Amit Shah on 48th anniversary of Emergency

    On June 25, 1975, former PM Indira Gandhi declared emergency in the country curtailing all rights of individuals and blanket censoring the media. The era is remembered as the days when opposition leaders were jailed in a bunch to prevent an uprising against Gandhi.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 25) paid homage to bravehearts who resisted the period that put a blanket censor on media, rights and democracy in the year 1975 under then-PM Indira Gandhi's reign on the 48th anniversary of emergency.

    PM Modi said that he pays tribute to all courageous people who worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. He said that the dark days of emergency remain an unforgettable period in India's history, totally opposite to the values the Indian Constitution celebrates.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates."

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah took on Congress and said that a family had imposed an emergency by taking away the rights of people and killing democracy on this day in 1975.

    In a tweet, Shah said, "The Emergency imposed for its power-interest is a symbol of dictatorial mentality of the Congress and a never-ending stigma. In those difficult times, lakhs of people struggled to revive democracy after suffering many hardships. I heartily salute all those patriots."

    Union Minister Smriti Irani said the date of emergency (i.e June 25, 1975) symbolises torture, imprisonment, murder and stifling the voice of free press.

    "Torture, imprisonment, murder ,stifling the voice of free press - 25 th June 1975 symbolises all that and more. Lest you forget what the Emergency imposed on India and Indians entailed; do watch this video and see what the Congress party is capable of! #DarkDaysOfEmergency," she said while tweeting a video on emergency.

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Salute to all the martyrs who fought fiercely against the brutal dictatorship without fear, without wavering, without bowing down to keep the great democracy of India intact!"

    On June 25, 1975, former PM Indira Gandhi declared emergency in the country curtailing all rights of individuals and blanket censoring the media. The era is remembered as the days when opposition leaders were jailed in a bunch to prevent an uprising against Gandhi.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
