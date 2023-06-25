Maharashtra: 4 rescued, 2 stranded as portion of building collapses in Mumbai; rescue ops underway
On Saturday, many localities in Ulhasnagar township were also affected due to the heavy downpour. Heavy rains lashed Thane and neighbouring Palghar district on Saturday, causing waterlogging in many low-lying areas, officials earlier said.
In a shocking incident, a portion of a building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Mumbai's Ghatkopar (East). it is reportedly said that some of the residents are stranded in the building. As of now, no injuries have been reported, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.
The BMC said that two people are said to be stranded on the first floor, and rescue operation by three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams is underway. 4 people were safely rescued while 2 people are still trapped inside, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said.
In a similar incident, civic officials on Sunday said that three persons were injured when the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city following heavy rains.
The incident took place late Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. Two women and a man received injuries and rushed to a nearby private hospital.
On Sunday, the city received 58.90 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 8:30 am. "The total rainfall this year in the city has so far been recorded at 139.76 mm, compared to 172.71 mm for the same period last year," he said.
Several areas in Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Badlapur in Thane district were inundated, and people had to make their way through knee-deep water on Saturday evening.
