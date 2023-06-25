Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: 4 rescued, 2 stranded as portion of building collapses in Mumbai; rescue ops underway

    On Saturday, many localities in Ulhasnagar township were also affected due to the heavy downpour. Heavy rains lashed Thane and neighbouring Palghar district on Saturday, causing waterlogging in many low-lying areas, officials earlier said.

    Maharashtra 4 rescued, 2 stranded as portion of building collapses in Mumbai; rescue ops underway AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a portion of a building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Mumbai's Ghatkopar (East). it is reportedly said that some of the residents are stranded in the building. As of now, no injuries have been reported, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

    The BMC said that two people are said to be stranded on the first floor, and rescue operation by three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams is underway. 4 people were safely rescued while 2 people are still trapped inside, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said.

    'Opposite to values of our Constitution': PM Modi, Amit Shah on 48th anniversary of Emergency

    In a similar incident, civic officials on Sunday said that three persons were injured when the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city following heavy rains.

    The incident took place late Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. Two women and a man received injuries and rushed to a nearby private hospital.

    On Sunday, the city received 58.90 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 8:30 am. "The total rainfall this year in the city has so far been recorded at 139.76 mm, compared to 172.71 mm for the same period last year," he said.

    Assam floods: Amit Shah dials CM Himanta as situation remains grim, assures centre's support

    On Saturday, many localities in Ulhasnagar township were also affected due to the heavy downpour. Heavy rains lashed Thane and neighbouring Palghar district on Saturday, causing waterlogging in many low-lying areas, officials earlier said.

    Several areas in Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Badlapur in Thane district were inundated, and people had to make their way through knee-deep water on Saturday evening.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Defence Ministry fact-checks reports claiming deal for 31 MQ-9B drones is overpriced

    BREAKING: Defence Ministry fact-checks reports claiming deal for 31 MQ-9B drones is overpriced

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 605) 25 June 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prize money, how to claim and more

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 605) 25 June 2023: Check prize money, how to claim and more

    Opposite to values of our Constitution': PM Modi, Amit Shah on 48th anniversary of Emergency AJR

    'Opposite to values of our Constitution': PM Modi, Amit Shah on 48th anniversary of Emergency

    PM Modi to visit Cairo's Al-Hakim Mosque: 9 facts about one of holiest Islamic sites

    PM Modi to visit Cairo's Al-Hakim Mosque: 9 facts about one of holiest Islamic sites

    Assam floods: Amit Shah dials CM Himanta as situation remains grim, assures centre's support AJR

    Assam floods: Amit Shah dials CM Himanta as situation remains grim, assures centre's support

    Recent Stories

    Defence Ministry fact-checks reports claiming deal for 31 MQ-9B drones is overpriced

    BREAKING: Defence Ministry fact-checks reports claiming deal for 31 MQ-9B drones is overpriced

    Parineeti Chopra's amusing reply about her 'married life' is hilarious - WATCH vma

    Parineeti Chopra's amusing reply about her 'married life' is hilarious - WATCH

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 605) 25 June 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prize money, how to claim and more

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 605) 25 June 2023: Check prize money, how to claim and more

    Opposite to values of our Constitution': PM Modi, Amit Shah on 48th anniversary of Emergency AJR

    'Opposite to values of our Constitution': PM Modi, Amit Shah on 48th anniversary of Emergency

    Michael Jackson's Death Anniversary: Did he really have a zoo in his house? Know interesting facts MSW

    Michael Jackson’s Death Anniversary: Did he really have a zoo in his house? Know interesting facts

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon