Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi arrives in Athens on one-day visit to Greece; check details

    Glimpses of enthusiastic support were witnessed on the streets of Athens, where members of the Indian diaspora congregated to raise slogans in honor of the visiting leader.

    PM Modi arrives in Athens on one-day visit to Greece; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Arriving in Greece on Friday (August 25), Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey continued following his departure from South Africa upon the conclusion of the 15th BRICS Summit. This visit is particularly significant, as Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to set foot in Greece in the past four decades.

    Glimpses of enthusiastic support were witnessed on the streets of Athens, where members of the Indian diaspora congregated to raise slogans in honor of the visiting leader. The Indian community in Athens expressed their elation and contentment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in their country. Notably, Thanos Paraschos, the Managing Director of Startup Greece Organization, emphasized the importance of having leaders like PM Modi, acknowledging his impact and influence.

    'Should handle border issue properly...' China on Modi-Xi meet at BRICS summit

    "I am here to welcome PM Modi to Greece. We have seen remarkable progress in the technology that has contributed to the world, in the last nine years. Yesterday, was a remarkable day for humanity, we saw the efforts of India Space technology come to life," Paraschos told media.

    "We hold immense pride and honor in having PM Modi grace our country with his presence. The significance of leaders like PM Modi cannot be understated," stated Thanos Paraschos, further emphasizing the need for India and Greece to collaboratively forge robust connections that contribute to the betterment of the world.

    Daljeet Singh, a resident of Greece for the past three decades, expressed his positive sentiments, stating, "The news of PM Modi's visit is heartening... His initiative of opening the Kartarpur Corridor to Pakistan was commendable... We eagerly await his arrival and are prepared to welcome him with a vibrant 'Bhangra'."

    Govt rejects Chinese claim that India sought Modi-Xi meet; says they had 'informal conversation'

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govt rejects Chinese claim that India sought Modi-Xi meet; says they had 'informal conversation'

    Govt rejects Chinese claim that India sought Modi-Xi meet; says they had 'informal conversation'

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-343 August 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-343 August 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes here

    I spy you': ISRO shares pictures of Chandrayaan-3 Lander clicked by Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter AJR

    'I spy you': ISRO shares pictures of Chandrayaan-3 Lander clicked by Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter, deletes post later

    Heavy rain continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, several tourists stranded on Kullu-Mandi highway AJR

    Heavy rain continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, several tourists stranded on Kullu-Mandi highway

    Chandrayaan 3 on Moon: India can strike gold at lunar south pole

    Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: India can strike gold at lunar south pole

    Recent Stories

    Govt rejects Chinese claim that India sought Modi-Xi meet; says they had 'informal conversation'

    Govt rejects Chinese claim that India sought Modi-Xi meet; says they had 'informal conversation'

    Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share RBA

    Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-343 August 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-343 August 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes here

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Rahul's fitness in focus as India gears up for conditioning camp osf

    Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul's fitness in focus as India gears up for conditioning camp

    Dream Girl 2 LEAKED Ayushmann Ananya Panday film is out on Tamilrockers Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Dream Girl 2 LEAKED: Ayushmann, Ananya Panday’s film is out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon