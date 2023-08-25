PM Modi arrives in Athens on one-day visit to Greece; check details

Glimpses of enthusiastic support were witnessed on the streets of Athens, where members of the Indian diaspora congregated to raise slogans in honor of the visiting leader.

Arriving in Greece on Friday (August 25), Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey continued following his departure from South Africa upon the conclusion of the 15th BRICS Summit. This visit is particularly significant, as Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to set foot in Greece in the past four decades.

Glimpses of enthusiastic support were witnessed on the streets of Athens, where members of the Indian diaspora congregated to raise slogans in honor of the visiting leader. The Indian community in Athens expressed their elation and contentment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in their country. Notably, Thanos Paraschos, the Managing Director of Startup Greece Organization, emphasized the importance of having leaders like PM Modi, acknowledging his impact and influence.

'Should handle border issue properly...' China on Modi-Xi meet at BRICS summit

"I am here to welcome PM Modi to Greece. We have seen remarkable progress in the technology that has contributed to the world, in the last nine years. Yesterday, was a remarkable day for humanity, we saw the efforts of India Space technology come to life," Paraschos told media.

"We hold immense pride and honor in having PM Modi grace our country with his presence. The significance of leaders like PM Modi cannot be understated," stated Thanos Paraschos, further emphasizing the need for India and Greece to collaboratively forge robust connections that contribute to the betterment of the world.

Daljeet Singh, a resident of Greece for the past three decades, expressed his positive sentiments, stating, "The news of PM Modi's visit is heartening... His initiative of opening the Kartarpur Corridor to Pakistan was commendable... We eagerly await his arrival and are prepared to welcome him with a vibrant 'Bhangra'."

Govt rejects Chinese claim that India sought Modi-Xi meet; says they had 'informal conversation'