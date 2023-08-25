'Should handle border issue properly...' China on Modi-Xi meet at BRICS summit

Interestingly, China claimed that the meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the 2023 BRICS Summit happened at India's request. Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has released a statement about the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which noted that both sides 'should handle properly the border issue to safeguard peace in the border region'. Interestingly, China claimed that the meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the 2023 BRICS Summit happened at India's request.

Responding to a question on the India-China talks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said, "The two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest."

"President Xi stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region," the spokesman said.

The remarks came barely hours after Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra briefed media persons about the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping and how the two leaders agreed to instruct their respective officials to step up efforts for a speedy disengagement and de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson further said, "The two sides should bear in mind the overall interests if their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border region."

To recall, Prime Minister Modi too had underscored the significance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border regions and adhering to the LAC as crucial for normalizing India-China relations. In this context, the two leaders jointly committed to directing their officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation.

India and China recently wrapped up their 19th round of talks aimed at resolving ongoing matters along the Line of Actual Control. These discussions, spanning two days, stood out for their longer duration compared to previous one-day rounds.

In the aftermath of these talks, both nations issued a joint statement expressing their unwavering commitment to promptly tackle lingering LAC concerns. The statement underscored the importance of open and forward-looking dialogue, guided by leadership directives, with the objective of sustaining the momentum of discussions through military and diplomatic channels.

Meanwhile, both countries agreed to uphold peace and tranquillity in border regions. Efforts to disengage have been in progress since the Corps Commander-level talks in 2020, resulting in headway at several friction points. However, challenges persist at others, most notably in the Depsang Plains and Demchok, primarily stemming from disputes regarding their historical origins.

Despite four rounds of disengagement in the Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A), and Hot Springs (PP-15), substantial troop deployments and advanced weaponry remain in place in the Ladakh region for both the Indian and Chinese militaries. Challenges persist in the Depsang area of the Daulet Beg Oldi sector and the Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in the Demchok sector as ongoing discussions aim to address these specific issues.