    Govt rejects Chinese claim that India sought Modi-Xi meet; says they had 'informal conversation'

    Sources said though there was actually a pending request from the Chinese side for a bilateral meeting, the two leaders, had an informal conversation in the Leaders Lounge during the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    Government sources have contradicted the Chinese foreign ministry's statement that India initiated a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to these sources, there was actually a pending request from the Chinese side for a bilateral meeting.

    "The two leaders, however, had an informal conversation in the Leaders Lounge during the BRICS Summit," the sources clarified.

    While the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson claimed that India had requested the meeting, highlighting a candid exchange on China-India relations, President Xi emphasized the importance of strengthening these relations for the benefit of both countries and global peace and stability.

    These developments followed a briefing by Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, where he discussed the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. They had agreed to instruct their respective officials to accelerate efforts for a swift disengagement and de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson reiterated the need for both sides to consider the broader interests of their bilateral relations and handle the border issue with care to jointly preserve peace in the border region.

    Prime Minister Modi had also emphasized the significance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas and adhering to the Line of Actual Control to normalize India-China relations. As a result, the two leaders jointly committed to instructing their officials to intensify efforts for prompt disengagement and de-escalation.

