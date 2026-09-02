Karnataka Minister UT Khader seeks the suspension of two KRIDL engineers over commission allegations. He wrote to DyCM DK Shivakumar, urging an impartial inquiry after an MLA brought the matter to his attention.

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader Fareed has written to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar seeking the immediate suspension and an impartial inquiry against two engineers of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), Mangaluru division, over allegations of demanding commissions.

Details of the Allegations

In a letter dated September 1, 2026, Khader said KRIDL Executive Engineer Vijay and Junior Engineer Prajwal have been accused of demanding commission from group orders for the supply of materials to government factories. According to the minister, the alleged commission was sought on the pretext of being passed on to the department secretary and the district in-charge secretary.

The minister said Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai had brought the allegations to his notice and described them as serious, seeking immediate investigation and action.

Call for Immediate Suspension and Inquiry

Khader has requested Shivakumar to suspend both officials forthwith and order an impartial inquiry into the allegations. He further sought appropriate legal action against those found guilty if the allegations are established during the inquiry. (ANI)