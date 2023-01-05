Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger, the 49th person to be designated as terrorist by India?

    The Union Home Ministry has designated Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 for his alleged links with the Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

    Terror dossier of Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger, the 49th person to be designated as terrorist by India
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger is the 49th person to be declared a terrorist.

    Let us take a look at the dossier about Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger:

    * According to the information available officially, Aijaz was born in Nawakadal, Srinagar in 1974. He is presently based in Afghanistan. 

    * Aijaz is one of the chief recruiters of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK)

    * Aijaz has close contacts with Al-Qaida and other global terrorist groups and is engaged in restarting the  Islamic State (IS) channels in India

    * Aijaz has been facilitating traction to terrorism in Kashmir. He identified people who could be added to his Kashmir-based network.

     * Aijaz was appointed as head of the Islamic State (IS) recruitment cell for India and had been instrumental in initiating an online India-centric ISIS Propaganda Magazine.

    * For over two decades, Aijaz has been a wanted terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir. He built coordination channels between various terrorist organisations to initiate terror planning in Jammu and Kashmir.

