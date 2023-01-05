Who is Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger, the 49th person to be designated as terrorist by India?

The Union Home Ministry has designated Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 for his alleged links with the Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

Let us take a look at the dossier about Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger:

* According to the information available officially, Aijaz was born in Nawakadal, Srinagar in 1974. He is presently based in Afghanistan.

* Aijaz is one of the chief recruiters of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK)

* Aijaz has close contacts with Al-Qaida and other global terrorist groups and is engaged in restarting the Islamic State (IS) channels in India

* Aijaz has been facilitating traction to terrorism in Kashmir. He identified people who could be added to his Kashmir-based network.

* Aijaz was appointed as head of the Islamic State (IS) recruitment cell for India and had been instrumental in initiating an online India-centric ISIS Propaganda Magazine.

* For over two decades, Aijaz has been a wanted terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir. He built coordination channels between various terrorist organisations to initiate terror planning in Jammu and Kashmir.

