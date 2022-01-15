Peak of 3rd wave has arrived in national capital, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

In an interview with the media, Jain stated, "Cases' peak has reached; let's see when the drop begins... it appears that cases have begun to slow down."

"The number of hospital admissions has not increased in the last 5-6 days. This suggests that there will be fewer incidents in the future days. In Delhi, more than 85% of hospital beds remain unoccupied," said the Minister of Health.

On Friday, Delhi reported a total of 24,383 Covid-19 cases. According to the health department's report, the positive rate for the day was 30.64 per cent. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has enforced a curfew on Saturdays and Sundays in Delhi to prevent the spread of illness. All non-essential establishments in marketplaces and malls will be closed until Sunday, January 16.

COVID-19 cases in the national capital, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, are growing significantly. Nonetheless, there is "no cause for alarm" because hospitalisation and death rates are "extremely low." "There is no need to be concerned. The Omicron strain is very contagious and infectious, but the government has made the required preparations, and there are enough hospital beds," Kejriwal told reporters. Satyendar Jain, Delhi's Health Minister, has said on several occasions that the hospitalisation rate remains flat.

During the weekend curfew, people's movements will be restricted. People arriving or departing from airports, railway stations, and interstate bus terminals, on the other hand, will be permitted to travel with valid tickets.

