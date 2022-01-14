  • Facebook
    Delhi reports 24,383 COVID cases, Mumbai registers 11,317; both cities witness decline

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated earlier on Friday that COVID-19 instances are increasing rapidly in the national capital; still, there is "no reason to be concerned" because hospitalisation and fatality rates are "very low."

    Delhi reports 24383 COVID cases Mumbai registers 11317 both cities witness decline
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 7:36 PM IST
    According to the daily health bulletin, the national capital recorded 24,383 new instances of Covid-19 infection and 34 fatalities in the previous 24 hours on Friday. Delhi's test positive percentage has risen to 30.64 per cent, up from 29.21 per cent on Thursday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated earlier on Friday that COVID-19 instances are increasing rapidly in the national capital. Still, there is "no reason to be concerned" because hospitalisation and fatality rates are "very low."

    "There is no reason to be alarmed. There are no two ways about it: the number of cases is rapidly increasing. The Omicron variety is very contagious and infectious. "However, the government has made all necessary preparations, and there are sufficient hospital beds," Kejriwal told reporters. Satyendar Jain, the Health Minister of Delhi, has said on multiple occasions that the hospitalisation rate is static.

    Meanwhile, on Friday, Mumbai registered 11,317 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Hospital bed occupancy in the city has plummeted to 16.8 percent, while the positivity rate is currently at 21%. Additionally, following the Pune division of the Food and Drugs Authority's request that chemists keep a record of people purchasing home antigen test kits to determine Covid-19 infection, the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued similar orders, instructing chemists and others to share the data with the FDA and the BMC's Epidemiology Cell via email every day in the evening. This is in response to an increase in the number of Covid cases and an increase in instances of the Omicron variant; many people in Mumbai are apparently acquiring home testing kits.

    Also Read | Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID cases on Friday, 15% hospital beds occupied: Satyendra Jain

    Also Read | Coronavirus: India’s COVID-19 surge continues with 2.64 lakh fresh cases; Omicron tally at 5,753

