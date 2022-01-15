  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India records 2,68,833 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 16.66%

    Maharashtra had the most Covid-19 cases, with 43,211, followed by Karnataka with 28,723 cases, Delhi with 24,383 cases, Tamil Nadu with 23,459 cases, and West Bengal with 22,645 cases. 

    India records 268833 new COVID cases positivity rate touches 16 dot 66 per cent gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 2,68,833 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, up 1.8% from the previous day. This takes the country's total caseload to 3,68,50,962. There were 6,041 instances of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of coronavirus. The total number of recoveries in the country was 3,49,47,390. In the previous 24 hours, 1,22,684 patients have recovered. The recovery rate is presently at 94.83 per cent. The active caseload in India is 14,17,820. The number of active cases has climbed by 1,45,747 in the previous 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was 16.66%, while the weekly positivity rate was 12.84%.

    Maharashtra had the most Covid-19 cases, with 43,211, followed by Karnataka with 28,723 cases, Delhi with 24,383 cases, Tamil Nadu with 23,459 cases, and West Bengal with 22,645 cases. On Saturday, these five states accounted for 52.97 per cent of the daily new cases recorded, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 16.07 per cent of the new cases. 

    According to Health Ministry data, India conducted 16,13,740 tests the day before. In the previous 24 hours, 58,02,976 vaccination doses were delivered, bringing the total doses administered to 1,56,02,51,117.

    On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow all COVID-19-related regulations, wear masks, and get vaccinated if eligible. PM Modi praised a programme led by great athletes that guide people through the 'Surya Namaskar' for fitness and optimism. The ongoing worldwide epidemic has emphasised the significance of staying healthy and building immunity.

    Also Read | 'Mistakes of 2021 being repeated': Top doctors warn against inappropriate medicines, unnecessary tests

    Meanwhile, senior doctors from India and abroad have warned the national and state governments not to use "wrong" medications or diagnostic processes to tackle the current COVID-19 epidemic. The shortcomings of the 2021 response are being reproduced this year during COVID-19 clinical management, according to 32 prominent doctors in an open letter. They also warned against "abundant drug use," stating that it might be hazardous, as shown in the last two cycles of the pandemic.

    Also Read | Delhi reports 24,383 COVID cases, Mumbai registers 11,317; both cities witness decline

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi IED attack ploy ahead of Republic Day What we know so far gcw

    Delhi IED attack ploy ahead of Republic Day: What we know so far

    PM Modi President Kovind extend greetings on Army Day says Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism gcw

    'Indian Army known for its bravery, professionalism': PM Modi, Prez Kovind extend greetings on Army Day

    Army Day 2022: 'The nation is proud of the Indian Army'

    Army Day 2022: 'The nation is proud of the Indian Army'

    Top doctors warn against inappropriate medicines unnecessary tests says Mistakes of 2021 being repeated gcw

    'Mistakes of 2021 being repeated': Top doctors warn against inappropriate medicines, unnecessary tests

    UP Election 2022 FIR lodged for defying COVID protocols model code violation at Samajwadi Party virtual rally gcw

    UP Election 2022: FIR lodged for defying COVID protocols, model code violation at SP's 'virtual rally'

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 22: Fresh COVID cases pop up in Manchester City, Chelsea camps ahead of Saturday showdown-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Fresh COVID cases pop up in Manchester City, Chelsea camps ahead of Saturday showdown

    Kylie Jenner baby shower: From Tiffany & Co to Dior stroller, here's what Kylie got for her child RCB

    Kylie Jenner baby shower: From Tiffany & Co to Dior stroller, here's what Kylie got for her child

    Delhi IED attack ploy ahead of Republic Day What we know so far gcw

    Delhi IED attack ploy ahead of Republic Day: What we know so far

    PM Modi President Kovind extend greetings on Army Day says Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism gcw

    'Indian Army known for its bravery, professionalism': PM Modi, Prez Kovind extend greetings on Army Day

    tennis Australian Open more important than any player says Rafael Nadal after Novak Djokovic detained again

    Australian Open more important than any player, says Rafael Nadal after Novak Djokovic detained again

    Recent Videos

    Be afraid and expect the worse Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber attack

    'Be afraid and expect the worse': Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber-attack

    Video Icon
    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics warns MI5

    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics, warns MI5

    Video Icon
    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says Not a hopeful order-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says ‘Not a hopeful order’

    Video Icon
    Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon