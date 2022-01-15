India records 2,68,833 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 16.66%

Maharashtra had the most Covid-19 cases, with 43,211, followed by Karnataka with 28,723 cases, Delhi with 24,383 cases, Tamil Nadu with 23,459 cases, and West Bengal with 22,645 cases.

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 2,68,833 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, up 1.8% from the previous day. This takes the country's total caseload to 3,68,50,962. There were 6,041 instances of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of coronavirus. The total number of recoveries in the country was 3,49,47,390. In the previous 24 hours, 1,22,684 patients have recovered. The recovery rate is presently at 94.83 per cent. The active caseload in India is 14,17,820. The number of active cases has climbed by 1,45,747 in the previous 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was 16.66%, while the weekly positivity rate was 12.84%.

Maharashtra had the most Covid-19 cases, with 43,211, followed by Karnataka with 28,723 cases, Delhi with 24,383 cases, Tamil Nadu with 23,459 cases, and West Bengal with 22,645 cases. On Saturday, these five states accounted for 52.97 per cent of the daily new cases recorded, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 16.07 per cent of the new cases.

According to Health Ministry data, India conducted 16,13,740 tests the day before. In the previous 24 hours, 58,02,976 vaccination doses were delivered, bringing the total doses administered to 1,56,02,51,117.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow all COVID-19-related regulations, wear masks, and get vaccinated if eligible. PM Modi praised a programme led by great athletes that guide people through the 'Surya Namaskar' for fitness and optimism. The ongoing worldwide epidemic has emphasised the significance of staying healthy and building immunity.

Meanwhile, senior doctors from India and abroad have warned the national and state governments not to use "wrong" medications or diagnostic processes to tackle the current COVID-19 epidemic. The shortcomings of the 2021 response are being reproduced this year during COVID-19 clinical management, according to 32 prominent doctors in an open letter. They also warned against "abundant drug use," stating that it might be hazardous, as shown in the last two cycles of the pandemic.

