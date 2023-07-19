Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parliament Monsoon Session: Bill replacing Delhi Services Ordinance tops agenda with 30 other proposals

    As the Monsoon session of Parliament commences on Thursday (July 19), the Delhi services ordinance will be a prominent topic of discussion. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill has been included in the list of 31 proposals to be debated during the session, which is scheduled to have 17 sittings and will run until August 11.

    The Delhi Ordinance had created a significant obstacle in the formation of a united Opposition. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly opposed the Centre's attempt to gain control over administrative services in the Union Territory, urging the Congress to denounce the move. Eventually, the Congress acquiesced and joined forces with the AAP, along with other Opposition parties, in their demand.

    Karnataka: 9 BJP MLAs suspended for throwing paper at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani

    This Monsoon session is anticipated to be stormy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties intensifying their attacks on each other as they prepare for various upcoming assembly elections this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year. Alongside inflation and alleged misuse of investigative agencies, key issues of discussion are expected to include the Manipur crisis and the ordinance pertaining to the control of services in Delhi.

    The Bills likely to be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament are as follows:

    Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023
    The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2019
    The DNA Technology Act (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019
    The Mediation Bill, 2023
    The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    The Multi-State Co-Operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
    The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022
    The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022
    The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023
    The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (For Himachal Pradesh)
    The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022
    The Postal Services Bill, 2023
    The National Co-operative University Bill, 2023
    The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023
    The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023
    The International Monetary Fund and Bank Bill, 2023
    The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023
    The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023
    The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023
    The Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023
    The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023
    The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023
    The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023
    The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023
    The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023
    The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2023
    The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023
    The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023
    The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
    The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
    The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir)Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

