    Karnataka: 9 BJP MLAs suspended for throwing paper at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani

    Despite slogans raised by the BJP leaders, Speaker UT Khader proceeded with discussions on several bills. This further agitated the Opposition, prompting them to storm the well of the house. Eventually, Deputy Speaker Lamani assumed control of the chair and continued the proceedings.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    Chaos erupted during the Karnataka Assembly session on Wednesday (July 19) as nine Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were suspended for throwing papers at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani while he was presiding over the session.

    The commotion unfolded when BJP leaders gathered near the well of the house and began tearing documents, including bills, which they subsequently threw at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani.

    The BJP leaders had demanded an explanation from the government regarding the deployment of IAS officers to welcome dignitaries attending Opposition leaders' meetings on July 17 and 18. In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that certain dignitaries were considered state guests, and as per protocol, IAS officers were assigned to receive them.

    Despite slogans raised by the BJP leaders, Speaker UT Khader proceeded with discussions on several bills. This further agitated the Opposition, prompting them to storm the well of the house. Eventually, Deputy Speaker Lamani assumed control of the chair and continued the proceedings.

    As the BJP MLAs grew increasingly frustrated with the proceedings not being adjourned for lunch, they resorted to tearing documents, including bills, and threw them at the Speaker's chair.

    Among the BJP MLAs involved in the incident were Araga Jnanendra, Sunil Kumar, Ashwathnarayana, Arvind Bellad, and others. Following the incident, the Deputy Speaker adjourned the session. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda criticized the marshals for failing to prevent the BJP MLAs from throwing papers at the Speaker's chair.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 5:10 PM IST
