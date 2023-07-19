Karnataka: 9 BJP MLAs suspended for throwing paper at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani

Despite slogans raised by the BJP leaders, Speaker UT Khader proceeded with discussions on several bills. This further agitated the Opposition, prompting them to storm the well of the house. Eventually, Deputy Speaker Lamani assumed control of the chair and continued the proceedings.

Chaos erupted during the Karnataka Assembly session on Wednesday (July 19) as nine Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were suspended for throwing papers at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani while he was presiding over the session.

The commotion unfolded when BJP leaders gathered near the well of the house and began tearing documents, including bills, which they subsequently threw at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani.

Supreme Court grants regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in 2002 Gujarat riots case

The BJP leaders had demanded an explanation from the government regarding the deployment of IAS officers to welcome dignitaries attending Opposition leaders' meetings on July 17 and 18. In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that certain dignitaries were considered state guests, and as per protocol, IAS officers were assigned to receive them.

Despite slogans raised by the BJP leaders, Speaker UT Khader proceeded with discussions on several bills. This further agitated the Opposition, prompting them to storm the well of the house. Eventually, Deputy Speaker Lamani assumed control of the chair and continued the proceedings.

As the BJP MLAs grew increasingly frustrated with the proceedings not being adjourned for lunch, they resorted to tearing documents, including bills, and threw them at the Speaker's chair.

Crocodiles enter residential areas in parts of Haridwar as Ganga remains in spate

Among the BJP MLAs involved in the incident were Araga Jnanendra, Sunil Kumar, Ashwathnarayana, Arvind Bellad, and others. Following the incident, the Deputy Speaker adjourned the session. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda criticized the marshals for failing to prevent the BJP MLAs from throwing papers at the Speaker's chair.