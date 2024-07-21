Parliament’s monsoon session begins Monday: Centre to introduce 6 key bills

The Monsoon Parliament session starts on June 22 and runs until August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full budget for 2024-25 on June 23 and unveil the economic survey. Six bills, including the Indian Aviation Bill and others, will be introduced. The Editors Guild of India urges Rahul Gandhi to address press freedom concerns amid growing government pressure on media.

The monsoon session of Parliament is set to kick off on June 22 and will run until August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the central government's full budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on June 23. Additionally, on the first day of the session, she will also unveil the economic survey report.

During this session, the central government plans to introduce a total of six bills. These include the Indian Aviation Bill, aimed at replacing the Aircraft Act of 1934 with a new Act. The other bills scheduled for presentation are the Finance Bill 2024, Boilers Bill, Coffee Bill, Rubber Bill, and Disaster Management Amendment Bill, which seeks to update laws dating back to before Independence.



Budget 2024: Did you know it was not always presented at 11 am? Here’s why the time was changed

Earlier this year, in February, Nirmala Sitharaman presented an interim budget for 2024-25. Following the Lok Sabha elections, the new government will now present a full budget. The session will span a total of 19 days.

In other news, the Editors Guild of India has urged Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to speak out about press freedom. The guild has expressed concerns over increasing pressure from the central government on the media. They warn that this trend could jeopardize democratic values in India and have called for parliamentary attention and proposed amendments to media laws.

Latest Videos