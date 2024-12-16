AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Rohit Sharma loses cool as he shouts at Akash Deep for poor delivery (WATCH)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma loses cool on field, shouting at pacer Akash Deep, as Australia dominates third Test, leaving India struggling at 51/4 on Day 3.

New Delhi: The third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane saw the Indian captain Rohit Sharma losing his cool on the field on Monday. The incident occurred in the 114th over of Australia's innings, when pacer Akash Deep bowled a wayward delivery that landed outside the pitch.

Rohit, visibly annoyed with Akash, was caught on the stump mic shouting, "Abbe, sar mein kuch hai?" (Do you have something in your head?). The commentators were left laughing, and the incident quickly went viral on social media.

However, the drama on the field was overshadowed by Australia's dominant performance. The hosts added valuable runs to their total, pushing it to 445 all out early on Monday. Pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood then put on a dominant display to put India under pressure.

Starc struck early, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in his first two overs and then Hazlewood claimed the prized wicket of Virat Kohli just before one of the rain interruptions forced an early lunch with India at 22/3.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins came to bowl and removed Rishabh Pant, further reducing India to 44/4. The visitors eventually ended the day at 51/4, with Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer at the crease.

