PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor's top 5 western outfits for New Year 2025

Lifestyle
Looking for the perfect New Year's Eve outfit? Get inspired by these 5 western dresses worn by Khushi Kapoor and steal the show!
For a simple, sober, and sweet look, this crop top and mini skirt combo offers a classy and comfortable style. Perfect for your night party.
Off-shoulder dresses are trending. This frosted style is perfect for parties, and if you wear it, everyone will copy you next time.
This long bodycon dress is perfect for New Year's and Christmas parties in winter.
The sequin slit dress looks stunning and is the perfect choice for party wear.
The off-shoulder midi dress with a bodycon style is very trendy. Everyone loves wearing bodycon dresses these days.
