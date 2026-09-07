BJP's Nitin Nabin launches a blistering attack on the opposition, endorsing PM Modi's 'Naraaz Fufa' remark. He questioned their dissatisfaction with India's progress, including Article 370 abrogation and poverty reduction initiatives.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the opposition, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit the nail right on the head when he called opposition leaders "Naraaz Fufa” while addressing the youth at SRCC on Saturday.

Nabin said that, "Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the youth at SRCC College, and the way he referred to the opposition leaders of this country as “Naraaz Fufa,” everyone has seen. There are some people who remain dissatisfied within family and society and can never move forward or think in any positive direction. It was precisely such people whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to as “Naraaz Fufa.”

Opposition Angered by India's Progress

The BJP National President stated that, "I want to ask the opposition, when India is developing today, why are they angry? When India abrogates Article 370 and hoists the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir, why do they get angry? Today, when Naxalism is being completely eradicated from its roots, why do they get angry? With the slogan under which they remained in power for so many years, today when that slogan has been truly fulfilled and 25 crore poor families have been brought out of poverty by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they are angry even at this.”

Nabin said that, “The identity of the opposition has become such that they cannot bear to see India’s development, India’s heritage, and India’s culture moving forward. Because they remain completely hidden in personal interests and personal prestige. The situation of “Naraaz Fufa” within a family has today become the situation of the opposition in India.”

PM Modi's Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'

“I want to state clearly that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to fulfil the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and with that dream today 140 crore Indians have set out. Everyone knows that no matter how much anger or opposition remains from the opposition, India’s development will not be stopped, and together with 140 crore countrymen, the resolve of a developed India will be fulfilled,” he added.

(ANI)