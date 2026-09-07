Four people were killed and several others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Rajasthan to Badaun overturned on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The bus, with 32 people on board, hit a divider, officials said.

Four people were killed after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned after hitting a divider on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near the Badagaon cut in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Police Confirm Casualties and Response

“So far, four people have lost their lives, and efforts are underway to notify their families,” Baghpat Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said. The bus was carrying around 32 people and was travelling from Rajasthan towards Badaun when the accident occurred.

According to the SP, information about the accident was received through the 112 emergency service at around 12:30 am. “Approximately 32 people were on board, and several sustained serious injuries,” Rai said. He added that four Police Response Vehicle (PRV) units, ambulances and local police personnel immediately reached the accident site after receiving the information.

The injured passengers were rescued from the overturned vehicle and taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) and the district hospital for treatment. Some of those who suffered critical injuries were referred to higher medical centres for advanced care, Rai said.

District Magistrate's Statement

Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal also confirmed that four people died in the serious road accident. She said the vehicle overturned, leaving several people seriously injured, and that all the victims had been rescued and taken to nearby medical facilities. “A serious accident occurred in which a vehicle overturned, resulting in serious injuries to some individuals and the deaths of four people. All the victims have been rescued and brought to the nearby CHC and the district hospital for treatment,” Lal said.

The accident occurred on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near the Badagaon cut. The bus was returning from Bangar in Rajasthan, according to the information shared by officials. (ANI)