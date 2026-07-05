A self-proclaimed 'baba' in Rishikesh sparked outrage after allegedly trying to lure a young girl with money and a bicycle. The girl's confrontation and the intervention of locals led to the man being taken into police custody. This incident highlights a disturbing trend of similar criminal cases involving self-styled spiritual gurus in India.

A shocking yet disturbing incident has emerged from Rishikesh, a district in Uttarakhand, where a self-proclaimed ‘baba’ allegedly lured a young girl by offering her money and a bicycle to accompany him, sparking outrage in the pilgrimage town of Dehradun.

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In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a young girl, alongside other bystanders and residents, can be seen confronting the man after he allegedly tried to coerce her into coming with him. The incident in Rishikesh sparked an immediate reaction from the public, who confronted the self-proclaimed baba and demanded an explanation for his alleged actions.

The baba's attempt to allegedly lure the young girl left onlookers shocked, with several locals stepping forward to question his intentions.

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How the Incident Unfolded?

The self-proclaimed baba's alleged attempt to lure the young girl with the promise of money and a new bicycle has drawn widespread outrage. According to local reports, the saffron-clad man approached one of the girls who was playing near a public area and allegedly tried to strike up a conversation with her.

He then allegedly offered her INR 1,000 and a new bicycle if she agreed to accompany him across the river. Sensing that something was wrong, the girl confronted him and alerted nearby locals, who soon gathered at the spot.

"He said, 'I'll give you INR 1,000 or INR 1,200 and a new bicycle if you help me cross the river,'" the young girl said in the viral video.

A few men from the area quickly intervened, intercepting the individual and demanding he explain his actions while documenting the scene. As tensions flared, the confrontation became physical, with onlookers slapping and hitting the man in response to his predatory conduct.

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It was reported that local police immediately arrived at the scene and took the self-proclaimed baba away from the location to prevent further escalation and to take him into custody for questioning regarding his actions.

According to the reports, the incident took place in Dev Nagari, a locality within the Rishikesh region, prompting local authorities to initiate an investigation into the man's background and intentions.

Recent Cases of Self-Styled Babas Involved in Alleged Criminal Activities

This was not the first time that a self-proclaimed baba was involved in disturbing incidents that have shaken public trust. In June this year, Uttar Pradesh arrested a 29-year-old self-styled spiritual guru, identified as Abhishek Mishra (alias Adikarta Narayan Das), who is an IIT Roorkee graduate, in Mathura district for allegedly drugging, raping, and blackmailing young women.

In April 2026, Pune police arrested ‘Rishikesh Vaidya’, a self-proclaimed spiritual guru from Vasai, following allegations of sexual assault and exploitation. The accused was on the run before the police nabbed him in the Pimpri area of Pune. In September 2024, a 45-year-old proclaimed saint, Rajnish Giri, was accused of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy in Rishikesh and was arrested by the Lakshman Jhula police.

Just a year later, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati (formerly known as Partha Sarathy), the director of the Vasant Kunj-based Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management and Research in Delhi, was arrested after he was accused of harassing 17 female students, alongside charges of financial fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy involving misappropriated funds exceeding INR 20 crore.

The historical pattern of self-styled or self-proclaimed reveals a recurring cycle of exploitation that often begins with the accumulation of massive followings and wealth, followed by allegations of heinous crimes, including sexual assault, financial fraud, and land encroachment.

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