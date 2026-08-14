The Uttarakhand government has begun the process of appointing an Authorized Controller at MPG College Mussoorie to address administrative uncertainty, protect student interests and improve academic and financial management.

An important step has been taken by the Government of Uttarakhand to resolve some of the administrative and managerial problems at the MPG College of Mussoorie. According to the Higher Education Department, a notice has been published to begin the process of appointment of an Authorized Controller at the college.

It is expected that the process will help smooth academic and administrative proceedings and will also be helpful in securing the interests of the students and staff members.

MPG College Mussoorie Founded in 1963

MPG College, Mussoorie was founded in 1963 and has always been run by means of a management committee. The college is affiliated to the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University of Srinagar.

While the university has recognized the management committee on a temporary basis, the approval process of the new committee set up after municipal elections is pending.

Management Committee Approval Delayed

As per information provided by the Higher Education Department, the university has written to the effect in many letters that the issue of approval of the new management committee is pending.

According to the department, there is no apparent statutory provision regarding the normal administration of the college until such time that formal recognition is accorded by the law.

Concerns of Salaries, Appointments and Academic Activities

The department has also taken notice of issues arising from reported problems faced by the college in its daily operations. Issues concerning salaries and other service-related matters have been among those encountered by teachers and personnel working in the institution.

These problems have also been reported to affect academic activities. Problems concerning delay in the process of decision making, reduction in student enrolment and occurrence of financial irregularities have been cited.

Why is There a Need for an Authorized Controller?

Considering these conditions, it is the intention of the Uttarakhand government to undertake the procedure of appointing an authorized controller in accordance with Sections 57 and 58 of the Uttar Pradesh State Universities Act of 1973.

The government expects that having an Authorized Controller will put the college’s activities in order and hasten the processing of pending issues relating to the students and teachers.

Objections Called for by Government

The Higher Education Department has called for objections and recommendations from individuals and other relevant persons about the action that has been planned. One week has been allotted for the submission of these objections and suggestions by any means of correspondence to the Secretary, Higher Education Department, Uttarakhand Government.

The government has clarified that the overall aim of the exercise was to create an atmosphere conducive for academics, to maintain good administration and financial management, and not affect the studies and other academic activities of the students.