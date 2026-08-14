Harsimrat Kaur Badal expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and for ordering a probe into the attack on her husband, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, at a Gurudwara in Nanded, Maharashtra.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Friday expressed deep appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and an immediate probe following the recent security breach and attack on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In a post on X, Badal thanked PM Modi for his swift action in directing central investigating agencies to coordinate directly with the Maharashtra Police on the probe. "Truly grateful, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, for your personal call to inquire about Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal's health and for your good wishes for his speedy recovery following the dastardly attack on him inside a Gurudwara Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra. Your concern, support and wishes during this difficult time mean a lot to all of us in the family, our party and to the people of Punjab. I am deeply touched by your kind gesture. I am also grateful to you for taking immediate cognisance of the incident and directing central investigating agencies to coordinate with Maharashtra police in the probe," she said.

Truly grateful, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your personal call to inquire about Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal ji’s health and for your good wishes for his speedy recovery following the dastardly attack on him inside a Gurudwara Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.… — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 14, 2026

In another X post, Harsimrat Kaur Badal also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for reaching out to evaluate the situation. She highlighted Shah's commitment to ensuring an effective and thorough investigation into the incident, which she termed a "grave violation of the fundamental tenets of the great Sikh religion."

"I sincerely thank Hon'ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah for reaching out to me to inquire about Sukhbir Singh Badal's health following the attack on him inside a Guru Ghar in Maharashtra. I am grateful for your personal concern and for your words of reassurance during this difficult time. Thank you for your commitment to ensuring an effective probe into this painful incident, which is a grave violation of the fundamental tenets of the great Sikh religion," she said.

I sincerely thank Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for reaching out to me to inquire about Sukhbir Singh Badal ji’s health following the attack on him inside a Guru Ghar in Maharashtra. I am grateful for your personal concern and for your words of reassurance… — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 14, 2026

Details of the attack on Sukhbir Badal

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Harsimrat Badal e over the phone and inquired about Sukhbir Badal's health following the attack on him at a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal suffered a wound of around five centimetres on his right forearm after being attacked with a dagger at a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday, District Collector Rahul Kardele said.

Both Badal and a police officer who was also injured while protecting him are stable and out of danger, the District Collector said. (ANI)