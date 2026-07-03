In a shocking case from Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, an auto driver sold a 13-year-old girl to a hotel for just ₹1000. Over 30 men then brutally assaulted her for five days. After massive public anger, the administration used bulldozers to demolish four hotels linked to the crime.

This story from Rajasthan is absolutely horrifying. A 13-year-old girl, who was just trying to get home, was sold by her auto driver for a mere one thousand rupees. What followed was a five-day nightmare where she was assaulted by over 30 men. The public outrage was so intense that the government finally sent in bulldozers to raze four hotels connected to this horrific crime.

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Sold by the Auto Driver

The incident took place in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan. On June 18, the girl boarded an auto-rickshaw to go home. The driver, however, allegedly took her to a hotel and sold her for ₹1000. Initial investigations show that the hotel operator and manager locked the girl in a room. They then called other men to the hotel to sexually assault her. Over five days, more than 30 men repeatedly raped the girl in several hotels across the city.

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When the news of this brutal crime came out, the entire city was tense. People came out on the streets to protest, demanding that the hotels be demolished and the culprits face the strictest punishment. Some Congress leaders also joined the sit-in protests. The protesters also raised a very important question: why are there around 150 hotels operating in Sriganganagar, which is neither a tourist destination nor a major business hub? They demanded a full investigation into all hotel registrations.

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Bulldozer Action

On Tuesday night, teams from the police and local administration arrived with JCBs and hydraulic machines and began demolishing the hotels. A huge police team was posted at the spot to manage the situation. Superintendent of Police Harishankar assured the public that strict action would be taken against everyone found guilty. "No accused will be spared," he said.

The girl also told the police that she was forced to drink alcohol. So far, the police have arrested 12 accused in the case. The investigation is still on to identify and arrest all the other suspects involved in this crime.