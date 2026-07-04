In a shocking incident in Odisha, a man allegedly killed his prospective bride’s uncle in an act of revenge. The attack reportedly followed the girl’s family calling off the wedding due to concerns over his drinking habits, turning a personal dispute into a brutal crime.

In a truly horrific incident from Odisha, a man allegedly killed his prospective bride's uncle in a fit of revenge after their wedding was called off. The incident took place on Friday night in Mallikmunda village in the Bolangir district.

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The man who died has been identified as Vinod Sahu. His wife, Hemalata Sahu, and their two children were also brutally attacked and are now in the hospital with serious injuries. The police are searching for the accused, Surendra Sahu, who has been on the run since the crime.

So, what led to this? According to the police, it all goes back to a cancelled wedding from last year. Surendra's marriage was fixed with a young woman from Jambahal village. However, the girl's family backed out of the alliance because of Surendra's heavy drinking problem. Even after the wedding was called off, Surendra apparently kept bothering the girl's family, asking them to change their minds.

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On Friday, Surendra and his mother arrived at the house of Vinod Sahu, who was the girl's maternal uncle. Not knowing his real intentions, Vinod's family welcomed them warmly and even let them stay the night. But late at night, after everyone had gone to sleep, Surendra allegedly launched a brutal attack. He used a wooden log to beat the sleeping Vinod Sahu and his family.

Vinod Sahu died on the spot. His wife Hemalata and their children are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Local police reached the scene, registered a case, and have started their investigation. Police said their initial probe points to the cancelled marriage as the motive. They added that the full picture will only be clear once they arrest the accused.

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