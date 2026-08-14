Uttarakhand will observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 with a state event in Dehradun, digital exhibitions, student programmes, tributes and opportunities for affected families to share their memories.

As India marks the Day of Remembering Partition Horrors on August 14, 2026, Uttarakhand has planned a series of activities that aim to commemorate those whose lives, property, and means of livelihood were lost because of the Partition. The programmes have been planned keeping in mind the need for remembering and paying homage to those people and teaching the young generation about the human tragedy of one of the toughest phases of the Indian history.

State Level Programme in Dehradun

State-level programme would be organized in Dehradun in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Victims' families who suffered the consequences of the partition would be invited to take part in the programme.

There would be a two minutes' silence as a mark of respect for the people who lost their lives because of the tragedy. This programme will help in paying homage to the victims while remembering the plight of the displaced families.

Matua Community Documentary to Be Shown

Short documentary focusing on the history and contribution of the Matua community will be shown in the state-level programme.

There will also be an exhibition on the documents, photographs, and other materials related to the Partition. The exhibition will facilitate the visitors in comprehending the situation that prevailed during the Partition.

Digital Exhibition Will Cover All Districts of Uttarakhand

The digital exhibition prepared by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will be showcased in all districts of Uttarakhand. It will include the narratives of those families that were adversely affected by the Partition. This will include the hardships faced, their displacement, and their rehabilitation process.

The digital information will be downloaded from the government website and exhibited in various places for better understanding.

Schools and Colleges Will Conduct Various Activities

Various educational institutions of the state will organize debates, speeches, quizzes, lectures, discussions, and awareness programs.

The students will be motivated to study Partition, its social impact, and the experiences of the people during that time. Also, the students will be motivated to take part in the national level online quiz based on Partition.

Families to Narrate their Partition Experiences

Instructions have been issued to include the families of freedom fighters, academicians, public representatives, and other important personalities in the programs.

People belonging to the families who were victims of the Partition can get the chance to share their personal stories and experiences.

Candle Marches and Commemoration Events Organized

Candle marches and commemoration events will also be organized in various places. In some of these events, families who have been victims of Partition will be honored and presented with tokens.

This whole observance is aimed at honoring the people who have suffered in the past and spreading the message of unity and solidarity. With these historical memories brought into discussion and education through commemorating August 14th, Uttarakhand will observe this day as a day of remembrance.