A man named Saibanna Ningappa Natikar was released from a Bengaluru prison after 37 years. Convicted for murdering two wives and his daughter, he was freed for good conduct and expressed regret, saying anger cost him his family, job, and property.

A man who spent 37 years behind bars for murdering his two wives and infant daughter walked out of Bengaluru's Central Prison on Friday, saying that these mistakes cost him everything, including his job and property. Saibanna Ningappa Natikar, a resident of Kalaburagi district, was among the 24 prisoners released from various jails across Karnataka on the grounds of good conduct under a state initiative aimed at rehabilitating the convicts.

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Reflecting on the actions that led to his imprisonment, Natikar said he had lost his family, job, property and decades of his life because of mistakes committed in anger. "No one should make the mistake I made. After going to jail, we lose a lot in life--our people, our job, our property. I lost my job, 10 acres of land, and my entire family because of one mistake made in anger. I have spent 37 years in jail," he told reporters after his release.

A history of crimes born from anger

Originally from Jevargi in Kalaburagi district, Natikar was employed with the Karnataka State Co-operative Marketing Federation before his arrest. According to officials, his first conviction stemmed from the murder of his first wife after he allegedly discovered she was involved in an extramarital relationship. He later got bail. After about a year, his family and relatives convinced him to remarry for the sake of dignity, promising that the new bride would stay with him. He agreed and got married again. However, within 1-2 days of the marriage, he alleged that his second wife started meeting another man. When he went to bring her back after a week, he found her with the other man. In anger, he told her and her family to stay away and not to come to his village.

Natikar said that after 2 years, while he was in jail, his second wife delivered a baby girl. He was later granted parole. He took a jeep and went to bring her home. But that night, he again found her with another man. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a knife. His infant daughter came in between and was also injured. Both his wife and daughter died. He then tried to stab himself but was admitted to the hospital and survived. He was sent back to jail and has now been released after 37 years.

An opportunity for reform

His release came as part of the Karnataka government's decision to free 24 eligible convicts based on good conduct. Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge visited the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to hand over the release orders to the convicts. "Based on their good conduct, 24 people have been released. They are now returning to the mainstream of society. Those who committed crimes have been given an opportunity for reform," Kharge said.

The Home Minister said it was his first visit to the Central Prison after assuming office and that he had reviewed the prison's infrastructure and technological facilities.

"There has been discussion in the media about some lapses and shortcomings in the prison. I spoke to some inmates and took their suggestions. I have also given several suggestions to address the problems in the prison," he said. (ANI)