Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal participated in a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' cycle rally, highlighting that the saffron, white, and green in the Tricolour represent valour, peace, and prosperity, respectively, ahead of India's 80th Independence Day.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday attended a cycle rally organised by the Department of Legal Affairs under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign ahead of Independence Day Speaking at the event, he highlighted the significance of the Tricolour and said that the national flag represents values of valour, peace and prosperity.

Meghwal said, "When our country marked 75 years of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign; one could see the Tricolour displayed on homes even in the remotest parts of the country."

Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar-Ghar Tiranga! 🇮🇳 On the call of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, remembered the immortal martyrs of the freedom struggle by hoisting the national flag at the public servant's residence. Come, let us all hoist the tricolor at our homes and be a part of this grand campaign of patriotism… pic.twitter.com/eMvpurOOx9 — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) August 14, 2026

Significance of the Tricolour

He added, "The Ministry of Culture, along with every other ministry, is participating in this Tiranga Yatra. The Tricolour holds great significance as our national flag; it is not merely a flag. Its three colours offer us valuable lessons: saffron signifies valour, white represents peace, and green symbolises prosperity. The Ashoka Chakra in the centre teaches us to work 24x7 as we strive for a Viksit Bharat."

History of the Ashoka Chakra

Speaking about the history behind the Ashoka Chakra on the national flag, Meghwal said, "Before the country gained independence, a National Flag Committee was formed. It had seven members. Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was also included in it, who raised the question: Why should the spinning wheel, which was in the centre of the flag, be kept in the flag?"

He further said, "Everyone replied that they wanted to work continuously after independence. Bhim Rao Ambedkar gave a suggestion due to which there is now the Ashoka Chakra, with 24 spokes, in the centre of the flag. The 24 spokes remind us of the 24 virtues. Everyone was impressed by this."

Har Ghar Tiranga 2026

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence.

As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative. (ANI)