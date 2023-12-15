View: Parliament Breach exposed loopholes in security; fix them

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Parliament Breach exposed loopholes in security; fix them

    The incident highlights a trend where those in power may be exempted from strict security rules, creating potential risks. The media's handling of the incident also raises concerns about sensationalism and a lack of professionalism, says Girish Linganna

    Opinion
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    The security breach at the Indian Parliament on Wednesday (December 13, 2023) has raised serious concerns about the safety and punctiliousness and attention to the decorum of the nation’s legislative body. The incident, in which two individuals jumped down from the visitor’s gallery and released smoke canisters, has exposed a significant lapse in security. It is reported that at least eight Delhi Police security personnel have been suspended because of this breach.

    This breach of security has shocked the nation and resulted in a swift response from the authorities. The suspension of the security personnel involved is an important step towards maintaining accountability and addressing the issue at hand. It is imperative that a thorough investigation be conducted to identify the flaws in the security system and take necessary measures to prevent similar lapses in future.

    Veteran journalist Sesha Chandrika says that he has observed a trend where those in power -- including ministers and leaders of the Opposition -- are often exempted from following strict security rules. This creates an environment where security measures are not consistently enforced, leaving room for experimentation and potential risks. 

    In light of this, it is essential for all individuals, regardless of their position or influence, to be subjected to the same level of security scrutiny. This ensures that the safety of Parliament and its occupants is prioritized above all else.

    Sinister Dimension

    The incident involving the use of smoke canisters during the protest raises questions about the motivations behind the actions of the individuals involved. While it seems that their aim was only to draw attention to the issue of unemployment in India, the decision to carry out the protest on the anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament gains a sinister dimension. 

    It is crucial for the government to address these concerns and provide clarity on the motives behind the protest.

    Furthermore, the media’s handling of the incident has also come under scrutiny. Sensationalizing of the issue and the one-upmanship among reporters to seize the smoke canisters as trophies highlight a lack of professionalism and a focus on propaganda rather than objective and mature reporting. It is essential for the media to uphold the principles of fair and unbiased journalism, ensuring that the public is provided with accurate information without any distortion or sensationalizing of events.

    The recent security breach at the Indian Parliament has exposed significant loopholes in the security system and warrants immediate attention from the government. The suspension of the security personnel involved is an important step towards ensuring accountability. It is crucial for the government to address the concerns raised by the incident and take appropriate measures to strengthen security. 

    The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. Views expressed are personal.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
