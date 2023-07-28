Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Officials to probe AirAsia after its Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight departs without Karnataka Governor

    Scheduled to fly to Hyderabad and then attend a convocation in Raichur, the Governor's travel plans were disrupted due to the incident. AirAsia expressed regret over the matter and assured a thorough investigation would take place.

    In an unfortunate incident, AirAsia is facing an investigation after a Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight departed without Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who was one of the passengers. The Governor had checked in his luggage and was waiting at the airport lounge, but the plane took off for Hyderabad before he could reach the boarding gate. This breach of protocol led the Governor's team to lodge a complaint at the Kempegowda International Airport police station.

    Scheduled to fly to Hyderabad and then attend a convocation in Raichur, the Governor's travel plans were disrupted due to the incident. AirAsia expressed regret over the matter and assured a thorough investigation would take place. The airline's senior leadership team is in contact with the Governor's Office to address the concerns.

    AirAsia emphasized its commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol, while also expressing the value they place on their relationship with the Governor's Office. As the investigation unfolds, appropriate action will be taken to address the situation and prevent such incidents in the future.

    "The Governor was not late and there was still five minutes for the take-off. The ATC and the flight attendants could have permitted the Governor to enter the flight. It is a violation of protocol. A letter has been written seeking legal action. This is the first time a Governor has not been allowed to board a flight after being on time," sources told a news organisation.

    The Governor, who was travelling to Raichur via Hyderabad, was later put on the next available flight to Hyderabad around 90 minutes after he missed the 2:05 pm flight.

