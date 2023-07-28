'India aims to become chief supplier of semiconductors': PM Modi at Semicon India 2023

Semicon India 2023: PM Modi encouraged collaboration with private players, stating that sectors where India has worked with such partners have witnessed remarkable growth and positive outcomes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 28) inaugurated the second edition of the Semicon India event, a three-day conclave organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event aims to showcase India's semiconductor strategy and development in the field.

During his address, PM Modi emphasized India's vast talent pool, skilled engineers, and the strength of semiconductor designers in the country. He highlighted India's global responsibility and recent approval of the National Quantum Mission. To further bolster the semiconductor sector, India has identified over 300 colleges where courses on semiconductors will be available, and the country is set to have over 1 lakh design engineers in the next five years.

'En Mann En Makkal': TN BJP chief Annamalai to lead 'anti-corruption walk' against DMK in Rameswaram

PM Modi expressed confidence that India can become a trusted and reliable chief supplier of semiconductors to the world, given its status as the largest democracy.

He underscored India's ongoing reforms and the opportunities they bring, making India an attractive destination for semiconductor investments. PM Modi encouraged collaboration with private players, stating that sectors where India has worked with such partners have witnessed remarkable growth and positive outcomes.

"As India continues to reform, the globe will have new opportunities. for semiconductors, India is becoming a great conductor. India knows the apprehensions - raw materials, manpower etc, we are excited to work with you. the sectors we have worked with private players, that sector has touched the sky, everywhere we have received good results." PM Modi said.

Manipur sexual assault video case: CBI registers six FIRs, 10 accused arrested; check details