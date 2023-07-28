Monsoon session: Both Houses adjourned till July 31 amid uproar over Manipur issue

As part of the opposition's response to the Manipur situation, a 26-party alliance submitted a notice of no-confidence in the Lok Sabha, demanding that the Prime Minister address the matter within the House.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Friday (July 28) witnessed yet another day of chaos as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned due to the uproar over the Manipur crisis. In the Lok Sabha, proceedings were initially adjourned till noon due to slogans and placards. However, when the house reconvened, the tense situation persisted, leading to further adjournment until July 31.

Similarly, in the Rajya Sabha, the session was adjourned until July 31 following a heated argument between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien.

In another development, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muralidharan informed the Rajya Sabha that the Government of NCT of Delhi Bill will be taken up for discussion in the next week. The bill, which pertains to the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, focuses on the powers of the Delhi state government and the Lieutenant Governor.

During the Rajya Sabha session, a heated exchange occurred between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool's Derek O'Brien. The Chairman urged O'Brien to take his seat, accusing him of engaging in theatrics. In response, O'Brien emphasized the need for a serious discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267, given its gravity.

The ongoing session reflects the intensity of the Manipur crisis and the differing opinions among parliamentarians on how to address the matter effectively. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the parliament will navigate the discussions and debates on crucial issues affecting the nation.