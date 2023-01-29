Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das shot at by policeman

Naba Kisore Das was reported to have been shot in his chest. However, the exact reason behind the firing is still unclear. Following the incident, the health minister was rushed to the hospital.

An assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district allegedly opened fire at state Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das on Sunday. The incident happened around 1 PM when the minister was on his way to attend a programme in Brajrajnagar town.

According to Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told media persons that the "minister was rushed to a hospital. He was injured after the Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire."

Local people nabbed the accused ASI and then handed him over to the police, he said, adding that an investigation in underway to ascertain the reason why the ASI opened fire.

Video footage doing the rounds on social media showed Das bleeding from the chest as people tried to lift the unconscious minister and place him in a car's front seat.

The injured health minister was first rushed to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital following which arrangements were made to airlift him to a Bhubaneswar hospital for 'better treatment'.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the town following the shooting incident. Supporters of Das questioned the 'security lapse' and claimed that a conspiracy had been hatched to target the minister.

The incident has raised serious questions on the security measures as a police escort was also provided to Naba Das, who was scheduled to attend a mega programme. Das is a key Biju Janata Dal leader, and an attack on him ahead of the 2024 elections is a matter of grave concern. Odisha has a history of witnessing violence during the election season.

Speaking to reporters, senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said, "We are completely shocked after getting the news over phone. Who is involved and why it happened is too early to say. We pray for his speedy recovery. We condemn the incident, and police will carry out a detailed investigation."