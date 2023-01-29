Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das shot at by policeman

    Naba Kisore Das was reported to have been shot in his chest. However, the exact reason behind the firing is still unclear. Following the incident, the health minister was rushed to the hospital.

    Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das shot at
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    An assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district allegedly opened fire at state Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das on Sunday. The incident happened around 1 PM when the minister was on his way to attend a programme in Brajrajnagar town.

    According to Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told media persons that the "minister was rushed to a hospital. He was injured after the Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire."

    Also read: Post recovery, NIA to take Mangaluru blast accused into custody: Report

    Local people nabbed the accused ASI and then handed him over to the police, he said, adding that an investigation in underway to ascertain the reason why the ASI opened fire.

    Video footage doing the rounds on social media showed Das bleeding from the chest as people tried to lift the unconscious minister and place him in a car's front seat.

    The injured health minister was first rushed to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital following which arrangements were made to airlift him to a Bhubaneswar hospital for 'better treatment'.

    Also read: Union Budget 2023: Parliament to skip Zero Hour, Question hour on January 31, February 1

    Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the town following the shooting incident. Supporters of Das questioned the 'security lapse' and claimed that a conspiracy had been hatched to target the minister.

    The incident has raised serious questions on the security measures as a police escort was also provided to Naba Das, who was scheduled to attend a mega programme. Das is a key Biju Janata Dal leader, and an attack on him ahead of the 2024 elections is a matter of grave concern. Odisha has a history of witnessing violence during the election season.

    Speaking to reporters, senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said, "We are completely shocked after getting the news over phone. Who is involved and why it happened is too early to say. We pray for his speedy recovery. We condemn the incident, and police will carry out a detailed investigation."

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From The India Gate Political Gossip Asianet News Network Special Episode 10

    From the India Gate: Bengal camaraderie, truncated Rajasthani wedding invite list and more

    IndiGo passenger tried to open emergency exit cover mid-air; case lodged AJR

    IndiGo passenger tried to open emergency exit cover mid-air; case lodged

    Post recovery, NIA to take Mangaluru blast accused into custody: Report AJR

    Post recovery, NIA to take Mangaluru blast accused into custody: Report

    Union Budget 2023: Parliament to skip Zero Hour, Question hour on January 31, February 1 AJR

    Union Budget 2023: Parliament to skip Zero Hour, Question hour on January 31, February 1

    Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk claims he is under house arrest

    'I am under house arrest...' claims Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk

    Recent Stories

    From The India Gate Political Gossip Asianet News Network Special Episode 10

    From the India Gate: Bengal camaraderie, truncated Rajasthani wedding invite list and more

    IndiGo passenger tried to open emergency exit cover mid-air; case lodged AJR

    IndiGo passenger tried to open emergency exit cover mid-air; case lodged

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia Travis Head looks to take inspiration from England to attack India; here is how-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Travis Head looks to take inspiration from England to attack India; here's how

    Post recovery, NIA to take Mangaluru blast accused into custody: Report AJR

    Post recovery, NIA to take Mangaluru blast accused into custody: Report

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, ATKMB vs OFC: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC loses out on playoffs berth with ATK Mohun Bagan defeat

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon