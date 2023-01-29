Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Budget 2023: Parliament to skip Zero Hour, Question hour on January 31, February 1

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on February 1 present the Budget for the fiscal year 2024 in Lok Sabha at around 11 am. Later the Budget will be tabled in Rajya Sabha.

    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    A parliamentary bulletin has revealed that there will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in Parliament on the first two days of the Budget Session. The Session will begin on January 31. President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall.

    From February 2, both Houses will discuss the "Motion of Thanks to the President Address" after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

    The Budget Session is generally divided into two parts. While, the first part of the Budget Session concludes on February 13, the second part of the Budget Session will commence after a recess on March 13 till April 6.

    During this, the discussion will take place on the Demand for Grants for various ministries and the Union Budget will be passed. It is reportedly said that other legislative businesses will be taken up by the government during this period.

    It can be seen that FM Sitharaman will be presenting the budget for the fifth consecutive year. It is  reportedly said that this year's budget session will also be delivered in paperless form.

    On Thursday, 'halwa' ceremony, an annual ritual that heralds the Union Budget, returned after a year's break with the Finance Minister stirring a 'kadhai' to mark the traditional event.

