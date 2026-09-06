Odisha BJP's two-day meet in Cuttack aims to devise future strategy and prepare for upcoming panchayat and municipal elections. Leaders will also review the government's achievements over the past two years.

The two-day Odisha BJP State Executive meeting began in Cuttack on Sunday, with party leaders discussing the organisation’s future strategy, upcoming programmes and preparations for the forthcoming panchayat and municipal elections in the state.

Focus on Future Strategy and Poll Preparations

Speaking about the meeting, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said that the BJP regularly holds executive meetings to review key issues. "The BJP from time to time keeps holding its executive meetings where they discuss the way forward and what issues will be taken up in the days to come. The current meeting will be on the same issues and finalise the way ahead for the next couple of months till the next meeting is held," KV Singh Deo said.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the meeting would focus on reviewing the organisation’s previous activities, planning future programmes and assessing the state government’s achievements over the past two years. "The discussion will take place over two days. We will review the organisation’s previous programmes and prepare a roadmap for future activities. With the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections, we will also discuss preparations for them. We will discuss key issues concerning the state and review the government’s two-year achievements," Suresh Pujari said.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on organisational strengthening, government initiatives and the BJP’s strategy ahead of upcoming local body elections in Odisha.

Similar Meeting Held in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh BJP also held a two-day state executive committee meeting in Orchha on August 30 and 31, focusing on organisational expansion, booth strengthening and the party’s future strategy. The meeting began on August 30 and concluded at noon on August 31. More than 300 leaders, including Union Ministers, members of the state core committee, national and state office-bearers, state executive members, district presidents, district in-charges, divisional in-charges and presidents of various party wings, participated in the meeting. (ANI)