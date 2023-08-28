Nuh Shobha Yatra: Ayodhya seer stages protest after being stopped at Sohna toll plaza; check details

In anticipation of the Shobha Yatra, Haryana's Nuh witnessed increased security measures due to the VHP's call for the procession, despite official denial of permission. The VHP's decision to proceed with the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra prompted these actions.

In a situation of heightened security in Haryana's Nuh due to an upcoming Shobha Yatra organized by the VHP, a seer from Ayodhya, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj, faced an obstacle on Monday. The seer's attempt to participate in the religious rally was thwarted by the administration at the Sohna toll plaza. Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj expressed that the administration had halted their progress and was preventing them from proceeding with the rally.

Speaking to reporters, Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj said, "The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go back. So I am doing fast until death. If they (the administration) will shift me somewhere else, I will do fast until death there also."

Review suspension of lecturer who argued against Article 370 nullification: Supreme Court

In anticipation of the Shobha Yatra, Haryana's Nuh witnessed increased security measures due to the VHP's call for the procession, despite official denial of permission. The VHP's decision to proceed with the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra prompted these actions.

The district administration imposed Section 144 and urged locals to refrain from moving around. Roads have been barricaded with limited entry, and outsiders have been prohibited from entering the district. These measures have been taken to prevent a recurrence of clashes that occurred in the district last month.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended by the Haryana government from August 26 to August 28 in response to the situation. The closure of schools and banks in the district is another step taken to limit movement, according to Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwini Kumar.

Inspector Kuldeep Singh of Haryana Police reported that the current situation in the area remains peaceful. The 'Yatra' permission hasn't been granted, and only local residents of Nuh are allowed to enter the district.

PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela, salutes CAPF recruits as 'Amrit Rakshaks'

Inspector General (IG) of South Range, Rewari, Rajender, emphasized the deployment of forces and the imposition of Section 144 for maintaining law and order. He appealed to people to maintain a peaceful environment through understanding, noting that both local and state authorities denied permission for the Yatra.

Regarding the violence on July 31 in Nuh, the senior police officer highlighted that an investigation is underway, with over 250 individuals identified and arrested. Four Special Investigation Teams (SITs) are conducting the investigation based on technical evidence.