    PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits in Rozgar Mela

    In this edition of the Rozgar Mela, the Ministry of Home Affairs is undertaking the recruitment of personnel in various central armed police forces (CAPFs) including CRPF, BSF, Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, CISF, ITBP, and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), along with the Delhi police.

    PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits in Rozgar Mela
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Monday (August 28) as a significant occasion by distributing over 51,000 appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits. In a virtual gathering, the PM launched the 8th edition of the Rozgar Mela and addressed the participants across 45 locations nationwide through virtual means.

    Part of the Mission Recruitment initiative, the Government of India and several States/UTs have been orchestrating Rozgar Melas throughout the country, disbursing appointment letters to numerous youth each month.

    In this edition of the Rozgar Mela, the Ministry of Home Affairs is undertaking the recruitment of personnel in various central armed police forces (CAPFs) including CRPF, BSF, Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, CISF, ITBP, and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), along with the Delhi police, as stated by an official release.

    The newly appointed individuals are poised to contribute to the nation by serving in diverse capacities within the CAPFs, positioning themselves as witnesses to India@2047. Hailing from different regions of the country, these recruits will assume roles like Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD), and Non-GD Cadre Posts in various organizations under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    The Rozgar Mela exemplifies the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritizing employment generation, taking a significant step in this direction.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
