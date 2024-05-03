Lifestyle

Peace Lily to Pothos: 7 low maintainence indoor plants

Explore 7 easy-care indoor plants: Snake Plant, ZZ Plant, Spider Plant, Pothos, Peace Lily, Chinese Evergreen, and Cast Iron Plant. Ideal for low maintenance and air purification

Snake Plant

Known for its striking upright leaves, snake plant thrives in low light conditions, requires minimal watering. It's quite resilient to neglect and can tolerate irregular watering

ZZ Plant

ZZ plant is well-suited for beginners as it can tolerate low light and irregular watering. It has glossy, dark green leaves and is quite forgiving if you forget to water it

Spider Plant

Spider plants are adaptable and can thrive in a variety of conditions. They prefer bright, indirect light but can tolerate low light

Pothos

Pothos is known for its trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves. It can thrive in low light conditions and is quite forgiving if you forget to water it occasionally

Peace Lily

Peace lilies have elegant, dark green leaves and white flowers. They prefer indirect light and consistently moist soil, but they can tolerate low light conditions

Chinese Evergreen

Chinese evergreens come in various colors and patterns and can tolerate low light conditions. They prefer consistent moisture

Cast Iron Plant

As the name suggests, the cast iron plant is incredibly hardy and can survive neglect and low light conditions. It has dark green, leathery leaves and requires minimal maintenance

