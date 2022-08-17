Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not salary but job location, work culture a priority for Indian employees: Survey

    The pandemic also played a major role as employees reimagine their office and work life giving more importance to factors such as work-life balance and feeling valued at work. According to the research, the top three considerations for employees when choosing a job are the effect of the work, the work environment, and the location of the position

    First Published Aug 17, 2022, 6:39 PM IST

    When it comes to job search, employees are no longer fixated on the take-home amount and look beyond monetary payouts, according to a report by job platform Naukri.com. About 66% of respondents chose the impact of work as their top concern, followed by work culture (64%) and job location (62 per cent).

    The survey also found that while work quality and effect were ranked higher by female workers than job location (66%) and job location itself (62%), male employees ranked work culture higher than job location (65%) in terms of importance.

    The epidemic has also played a significant effect on how individuals rethink their workplace and work lives, placing a greater emphasis on aspects like work-life balance (64%) and feeling appreciated at work (38 per cent). Because of the shorter travel distance, employment location is also a key factor for job searchers (36%), who are followed by respondents who want to work in their hometown (32%).

    Additionally, for 28% of the respondents, significant work meant receiving praise at work. Receiving equal chances at work was the most important element for women (31%), while for men, the importance of their function in the company (19%) was the second most important reason.

    According to the research, the top three considerations for employees when choosing a job are the effect of the work, the work environment, and the location of the position. According to Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of Naukri.com, "Employees today prioritise progressive elements like quality and effect of work, flexibility, and work culture since they have moved beyond financial incentives that traditionally governed their switching behaviour."

