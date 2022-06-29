Mumbai, Bengaluru amongst best student cities; Chennai, Delhi new entries in QS Ranking

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai, which has a global ranking of 103, performs well in the 'affordability' parameter but struggles in the 'student mix' and 'desirability' parameters.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi, as per the coveted QS rankings,  are among the top 140 cities for international students. The QS Best Student Cities Ranking, released on Wednesday, ranked Mumbai as the highest-ranked city in India. Mumbai, which has a global ranking of 103, performs well in the 'affordability' parameter but struggles in the 'student mix' and 'desirability' parameters.

    Bengaluru is next in line (114). This year, India more than doubled its representation with two new entries, Chennai (125) and Delhi (129). International students make up a small percentage of India's total student population.

    Following the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2018-19, only 47,427 international students were enrolled in Indian universities. India aims to attract 200,000 international students by the end of 2023, more than four times the current total, a target that may need to be revised because it was set before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a significant impact on international student mobility.

    "Unsurprisingly, Asia is home to some of the world's best student experiences. However, this is not exclusive to the South Korean capital." Seoul is its standout location, owing primarily to the concentration of quality in its universities. Five of the top ten cities in the world in this metric are in Asia, highlighting the continent as a bastion of higher education excellence in general. When we combine this with outstanding career opportunities in its metropolitan hubs, we see an exceptional region where to study and live," said QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter.

    The QS Best Student Cities Ranking provides students with independent data on various factors relevant to their study decisions, including affordability, quality of life, university standards, and the perspectives of previous students who have studied in that destination.

    London takes the top spot for the fourth year in a row, followed by Seoul. The London-based QS ranks cities with at least 2,50,000 people and at least two universities in the QS World University Rankings.

    With over 98,000 survey responses contributing to the desirability (prospective students) and student voice (former students) indexes, the Ranking provides a powerful lens into the sentiments of both future and former students. Seoul topped the Asian cities list, followed by Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Osaka.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
