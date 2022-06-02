2-wheeler and 4-wheeler drivers in Bengaluru clueless about traffic signs, reveals survey

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    According to the poll, persons riding two-wheelers knew very little about these five indicators. Even among those driving four-wheelers, some stated it correctly, but many said it incorrectly. Auto drivers provided the majority of incorrect answers.

    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

    Namma Bangalore Foundation, in collaboration with college students, launched a road science programme. On May 28, 2022, an awareness survey was conducted among Bengaluru residents on Brigade Road, MG Road, and Residency Road. This poll was conducted to determine people's understanding of traffic regulations and signage. Twenty students from various colleges were holding a five-sign paper. They were gathering information from individuals on the road, in cars, and on motorcycles, whether or not they recognised the sign. In this study, 189 persons were polled. People driving two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and large trucks were among those involved.

    According to the poll, persons riding two-wheelers knew very little about these five indicators. Even among those driving four-wheelers, some stated it correctly, but many said it incorrectly. Auto drivers provided the majority of incorrect answers. While they have a lot on their plates. Those who do not own a car rely on the services of auto drivers to go about. In such a case, not knowing the meaning of the sign puts you in risk. The driver of this BMTC bus remained close. He knew what each sign was saying. Everyone, even the driver of the automobile, was discovered to have useful knowledge.

    The information was likewise available to the drivers of HMV vehicles. The traffic officers also recognised all of the signs and provided further information.

    According to the poll, many two-wheeler and automobile drivers lacked sign information. The younger generation is likewise falling behind in terms of information. This written and on-the-ground test is required. Transportation agencies and driving schools should provide all traffic rules information. The driving course must be constantly improved in order to achieve this. An awareness campaign will also be beneficial in this regard.

    Namma Bangalore Foundation (NBF) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to making Bangalore a model city. The group is aiming to make the city more planned, to enhance infrastructure, and to strengthen people-run governance. NBF aspires to be the people's voice. A voice that must be heard in order for Bengaluru to genuinely become a Global City.

