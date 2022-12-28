North India may get brief relief from extreme weather, fresh cold wave likely from Jan 1

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a brief relief from the chilly weather on Wednesday. According to IMD scientist RK Jenamani, fresh cold wave conditions will prevail again from December 31- January 1.

Delhi had intense fog blotting in some areas, which reduced visibility to only 50 metres and disrupted rail and vehicle operations. Not only Delhi, but visibility took a plunge in neighbouring states as well. Haryana’s Ambala, Punjab’s Patiala and Chandigarh were at 200 metres, Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly at 25.

Amritsar was shrouded in thick fog as frigid waves swept through the city. IMD predicts fog/mist in the morning and a partly overcast sky in the afternoon, with a low temperature of 6 degrees Celsius and a high temperature of 15 degrees Celsius. Flights and rail service were hampered by cold waves and thick fog that have been blanketing sections of the nation for the past several days.

"Over northwest India, the cold wave conditions should subside starting today. Because a western disturbance is moving into the Western Himalayan area, we anticipate alleviation from current cold wave conditions. The sun will also provide some comfort during the day," according to IMD scientist RK Jenamani, as reported by the news agency ANI. RK Jenamani predicts that new cold wave conditions will be present from December 31 to January 1.

As per the IMD, at the beginning of the year 2023, the plains will witness bitter cold. In the first week of January, temperatures can stay between zero and four degrees in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh.

