PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad; check details

Born on June 18, 1923, Heeraben Modi turned a centenarian this year. PM Modi had also penned his thoughts expressing joy and gratitude on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi on Wednesday (December 28) admitted to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad. Heeraben who turned 100 years old this year has been admitted to the hospital earlier as well. It is reportedly said that PM Modi's mother was taken to the hospital after her health deteriorated.

PM Modi had earlier met her at her residence in Gandhinagar after he campaigned for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Minutes after she was admitted to the hospital, the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre issued a press release and said, Heeraben's health is stable.

Earlier, PM Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi got injured in a car accident on December 27. According to reports, he was traveling to Bandipur along with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson when his Mercedes Benz car hit the divider near Mysuru, Karnataka.

Prahlad Modi along with his family have been admitted to JSS Hospital for treatment, however, it is said that they sustained minor injuries and are currently safe.

"I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories from the past," PM Modi had said.