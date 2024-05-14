Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: KR Puram up ramp of Hebbal Flyover closed from May 14 for construction, check alternate routes

    The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) has closed the KR Puram up the ramp of the Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru due to ongoing construction by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). This closure affects traffic from Nagawara to Hebbal. Alternative routes have been provided, including through Hebbal Circle and IOC-Mukunda Theater Road, to ease congestion.

    A significant development impacting Bengaluru commuters unfolds as the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) announces the closure of the KR Puram up the ramp of the Hebbal flyover, effective today. This decision coincides with the ongoing construction activities spearheaded by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) on the Hebbal flyover

    As a result of this closure, there will be traffic restrictions on the flyover for all vehicles travelling from Nagawara towards the Hebbal flyover. Initially, the restriction only applied to vehicles other than two-wheelers, but now it encompasses all types of vehicles.

    To mitigate the inconvenience caused by the closure, alternative routes have been provisioned for vehicles travelling on this route. Commuters coming from Nagawara (Outer Ring Road) side into the city via Mekhri Circle can opt to take a right turn from below the flyover at Hebbal Circle, proceed to take a U-turn near Kodigehalli Junction, and then head towards the city via the ramp of the Hebbal flyover from the service road.

    Similarly, vehicles coming towards the city from KR Puram and Nagawara can utilize the IOC-Mukunda Theater Road, Lingarajpur Over Bridge Route, and Tannery Road to reach their destination. Those travelling from Hegdenagar - Thanisandra direction can enter through GKVK-Jakkur road.

    For commuters moving from KR Puram side towards Yeshavantpur via the Hebbal route, the suggested route is to take the Hebbal flyover directly below B.E.L. After reaching the circle, they can take a left turn and then a right turn at Sadashivanagar Junction, proceeding through I.I.S.C.

    Vehicles travelling towards Kempegowda International Airport from KR Puram, Hennur, HRBR Layout, and Banaswadi can reach the airport via Kempegouda International Airport on Hennur-Bangalore Road.

