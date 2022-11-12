'BJP using Kashmiri Pandits’ struggle for votes': Mehbooba Mufti attacks poll panel

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said, "Election Commission of India has now become a branch of the BJP. It stays silent, like when BJP campaigned on the basis of religious propaganda in Himachal Pradesh. ECI is no longer independent like it used to be. ECI conducts elections on BJP's signals."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday (November 12) hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using Kashmiri Pandits' struggle for votes.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief also alleged that the ECI has now become a branch of the BJP.

Also read: Axe Governor as University Chancellor: Kerala govt sends ordinance to Raj Bhavan

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said, "Election Commission of India has now become a branch of the BJP. It stays silent, like when BJP campaigned on the basis of religious propaganda in Himachal Pradesh. ECI is no longer independent like it used to be. ECI conducts elections on BJP's signals."

Mufti further added that the “current government is here to disrupt everything.” The former Jammu and Kashmir CM added that “Kashmiri Pandits have been demanding for so long to get relocated to Jammu till the time things get better in Kashmir, but the government is instead stopping their incomes and rations. BJP uses their struggle to gain votes.”

Also read: 'Misogyny is unacceptable...' TMC slams its own MLA and WB minister Akhil Giri for insulting President Murmu

Meanwhile, polling is underway in Himachal Pradesh. The political campaigns in poll-bound hill state came to an end on November 10, setting up the stage for the voters to cast their vote to elect the new government.

According to the Election Commission, voters can cast their vote till 5 pm and the votes will be counted next month, on December 8.