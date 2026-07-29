The Opposition AAP has slammed the Delhi government for convening a Legislative Assembly session from August 7-11 without a Question Hour. AAP MLAs criticised CM Rekha Gupta, alleging the move is undemocratic and an attempt to hide corruption.

The Delhi government has convened a session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly from August 7 to 11. The Opposition has alleged that Question Hour has not been included in the agenda for the session.

AAP Slams Govt Over No Question Hour

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticised the Delhi government and the Assembly Speaker over the decision. Questioning the Delhi government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, AAP MLA Anil Jha said that "even the Pakistani Parliament and the provincial assemblies allow the Opposition to ask questions."

During a press conference, Anil Jha said, "In which democratic country is an Opposition MLA not allowed to question the government? Shouldn't we ask how the Health Department scam happened or why development works are being stalled in constituencies represented by Opposition MLAs? If we cannot ask questions in the Assembly here, then what is the purpose of having a Legislative Assembly? This reflects a feudal mindset, that those in power will do only what they want."

Other opposition MLAs also slammed the govt over this issue.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said, "Is the government afraid that if there is a Question Hour, its corruption and loot will be exposed? The Legislative Assembly is not a platform for propaganda. I urge the Speaker to tell the Delhi Chief Minister that the House cannot function without a Question Hour."

"It has been one and a half years since this BJP government came to power, yet it continues to shy away from questions. Are the ministers afraid that their incompetence will be exposed through questions? Whether it's alleged scams or the issue of Delhi's flooding, the government will have to answer for all of it." said the AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar.

The Delhi Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, decided to convene the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. (ANI)