No link between MPs suspension and Parliament breach: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed dismay at attempts to link the suspension of MPs to the recent security breach, emphasizing the suspension's purpose to uphold parliamentary sanctity. He highlighted the commitment to maintaining decorum and dignity in the House and the unanimous decision to refrain from disruptive behaviour.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday lamented that there were attempts being made by some Members and political parties to link the decision of the House to suspend some MPs from the service of the House to the security breach that occurred on December 13. Terming such attempts as unwarranted, the Speaker said: "There is no association between the suspension of Hon'ble Members and the incident which took place on 13th December 2023. The suspension of Hon'ble Members is purely to uphold the sanctity of the House. At the time of the inauguration of the new building of our Parliament, we had resolved that we would refrain from bringing placards inside the House; we would not create ruckus in the well of the House."

"We are well aware that the people of our country do not appreciate the inappropriate conduct and interruptions during the proceedings of the House. That is the reason we were unanimous that we would establish the highest standards of parliamentary decorum and dignity. It was in this context that the House was compelled to take strict action of suspending Hon'ble Members. Although this has caused me deep anguish. However, I also expect that in future, all Hon'ble Members will give primacy to the dignity and decorum of the House," added.

Birla said that the security breach on December 13 was a matter of concern for all and that suggestions taken from the leaders of all parties were implemented immediately. He stated that besides the high-level inquiry committee which is conducting an in-depth investigation, a high-powered committee had also been constituted to "review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur".

Calling for solidarity, the Lok Sabha speaker said: "The nation has witnessed in the past incidents such as visitors carrying pistols, shouting slogans, jumping from the visitors' gallery and throwing leaflets. The nation has also witnessed an incident when some Hon'ble Members carried pepper spray inside the House. At the time of all such incidents, the House has displayed exemplary solidarity and expressed its collective resolve against such incidents. Hon'ble Members are well aware that the security in Parliament House Estate comes under the jurisdiction of the Parliament. Accordingly, it is the Parliament's responsibility to formulate a detailed action plan on security measures ni accordance with your suggestions and thereafter their implementation is also the responsibility of Parliament."

While assuring meaningful discussion in the House through constructive dialogue and everyone's participation, he called members to "faithfully discharge their duties towards the nation".