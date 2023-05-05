Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No justification for terror; it must be stopped in all its forms: India tells SCO in Pakistan EAM's presence

    While the world was engaged in facing the COVID-19 pandemic, and its consequences, the menace of terrorism continued unabated, Jaishankar said, adding that taking eyes off terrorism would be detrimental to the security interests of SCO nations

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published May 5, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    India firmly believes that there can be no justification for terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while inaugurating the conclave of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa on Friday.

    In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said that channel of finances for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction. "Terrorism must be stopped in all its forms, including cross-border terror," Jaishankar said.

    The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping, which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

    India has shown a keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
